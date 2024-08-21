Cristiano Ronaldo launches YouTube channel 'UR · Cristiano'; asks fans to 'SIUUUbscribe'

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo launched his YouTube channel on Wednesday and hundreds of thousands of subscribers signed up within a couple of hours.

The 39-year-old five-time Ballon D'Or winner currently plies his trade with Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr.

"The wait is over. My @YouTube channel is finally here! SIUUUbscribe and join me on this new journey," Ronaldo posted on his social media accounts.