Cristiano Ronaldo launches YouTube channel 'UR · Cristiano'; asks fans to 'SIUUUbscribe'

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo launched his YouTube channel on Wednesday and hundreds of thousands of subscribers signed up within a couple of hours.
The 39-year-old five-time Ballon D'Or winner currently plies his trade with Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr.
"The wait is over. My @YouTube channel is finally here! SIUUUbscribe and join me on this new journey," Ronaldo posted on his social media accounts.
As of the time of writing, 2.78M subscribers have joined the channel.
The channel already has 11 short videos posted, ranging from the star having some fun with his wife and kids to motivational videos based on his experiences.
The channel will see the Portuguese discuss his “greatest passion” (football), according to the news announcement, as well as “his other interests, including family, wellness, nutrition, preparation, recovery, education, and business.” It will also see Ronaldo chat with various guests.
Ronaldo has 112.5 million followers on the X platform, 170 million on Facebook and 636 million on Instagram.
The new channel will be a part of many of his business ventures including, Ursu Water, Erakulis fitness app and the CR7 brand, which makes fragrances, underwear, eyewear and footwear.
The former Real Madrid and Manchester United player is preparing for his team’s Saudi Pro League opener against Al Raed on Thursday.
