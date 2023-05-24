Crystal Palace midfielder Eze gets England call

Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze earned his first senior call-up for England as coach Gareth Southgate named his squad for next month's Euro 2024 qualifiers on Wednesday.
The 24-year-old was the only uncapped player in the 25-man selection for the two games in Group C, away to Malta and at home to North Macedonia.
There was also a call-up for Brighton & Hove Albion defender Lewis Dunk whose one England cap came in 2018 and a recall for Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings.
But there was no place in the squad for Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling.
England are top of Group C after winning away in Italy and then at home to Ukraine.
Squad: Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale, Sam Johnstone. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Lewis Dunk, Marc Guehi, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker. Jude Bellingham, Eberechi Eze, Conor Gallagher, Jordan Henderson, James Maddison, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice. Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Callum Wilson. (Reporting by Martyn Herman Editing by Christian Radnedge)
