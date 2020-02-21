Cuadrat concerned about stagnant Indian standards

At the start of the season, the buzz surrounding Bengaluru FC was the potential of seeing three national team attackers line-up together. With the World Cup and Asian Cup qualifiers all ahead, this was considered an ideal opportunity for the Indians to gel well.

However, as it stands, the numbers tell a sorry tale. In 17 games, Udanta Singh has one goal and no assist to his name while Ashique Kuruniyan has one assist and no goals. Abysmal returns to say the least. Only Sunil Chhetri has kept his side of the bargain with nine goals from 15 games.

Speaking before their final league game of the season, Carles Cuadrat remarked that the road for Indian football ahead might not be so rosy.

"It's complicated because I gave them a lot of opportunities but the results are not there. So if I'm (Igor) Stimac (Indian national team coach), then I'd be worried. We're still depending on Sunil. Everyone says we have to find a replacement for Sunil, but it's not coming," he said.

The Spanish coach asserted that the clubs are trying their hardest, providing facilities and technical know-how and it's up to the players to make the most of it.

"All teams are very professional. We are bringing all the technologies to make them better. Udanta and Ashique are arriving in front of the goalkeeper every week. It's about the finishing. We show videos and explain what to do and if it's still not happening, its because the top level demands you be strong mentally and focused, do your best under difficult conditions. Unfortunately, its not happening," he said.

He said that's it's the same across all the clubs.

"It's not just BFC, (Lallianzuala) Chhangte had a lot of opportunities (for Chennaiyin FC) against ATK, not scoring. Farukh Choudhary (Jamshedpur FC) started the season well but now is not in that kind of form now. So to be consistent season after season, it's only happening with Sunil. (CK) Vineeth, Robin (Singh), Jeje (Lalpekhlua), Balwant (Singh), they all have quality but the numbers are not having that impact. Its something that we have to be worried about Indian football and the target we want to achieve," he said.