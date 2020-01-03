Cuadrat furious with refreeing decisions

After Bengaluru FC’s 2-1 win, Carles Cuadrat raged against the refereeing decisions in the game, questioning certain calls from CR Srikrishna, the man in the middle, during the Indian Super League clash at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here on Friday.

The Spanish tactician alleged that the referee touched the ball in the build-up to FC Goa’s equaliser citing the rules, which was applied earlier when Sunil Chhetri’s pass was blocked by the referee, stating that the game must be restarted with a drop-ball.

"He's in front of me and I can see clearly that he has touched the ball," said Cuadrat. "He knows he has touched the ball. If the ball touches the referee, you have to stop the game. In the first half, he stopped our counter-attack (because the ball touched him). He's not consistent in applying the rule."

He was also irritated with the referee’s refusal to stop the game after Ashique Kuruniyan fell to the floor with cramps just after BFC scored the winner.

"Both his legs completely collapsed. He was cramping in his calves, quads and hamstrings. A guy with a health risk is in front of us, screaming like crazy. I cannot understand how the referee and match commissioner can say 'play on, fair play'. If you want you can add 8-10 minutes later, we are not doing comedy here," he said.

The coach also stated that he will take up the matter during an ISL coach’s meeting in the third week of January