Cuadrat hits back at Blasters coach Schattorie

Bengaluru FC are on a high following back-to-back wins over their Southern rivals Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters FC in the Indian Super League. More importantly, they have rediscovered their scoring touch that seemed to have deserted them in the first three games.

Currently at third place after five games with nine points behind leaders ATK and second-placed Jamshedpur FC, BFC, on Friday, will be eyeing their third win on the bounce when they play bottom-placed Hyderabad FC.

“They need the points. So, it’s going to be a difficult game for us," said BFC coach Carles Cuadrat at a press conference here on Wednesday. "When you lose the game in the circumstance that they did against Chennaiyin, you get anxious and you really want to show in the next game that it was an accident. It gives you more focus. They will be 100 percent focused against us."

Defender Rahul Bheke, who didn't play the last game due to a groin injury, has to prove his fitness before he can return. Also, the new Spanish recruit Manuel Onwu, down with an ankle injury, is likely to miss the trip to Hyderabad.

Bheke has often switched positions at the back to accommodate to his team's demand, a situation he is comfortable with. "I have been doing this since my first season with BFC. I have played in different positions. I am comfortable with that. So wherever and whenever the coach wants me to play, I'll be readily available, doing my best for the team," said Bheke.

Meanwhile, Cuadrat also reacted to the comments made by coach Eelco Schattorie about 'Kerala being the only team on the pitch' after their match at the post-match conference last week.

"We belong to a sports culture that congratulates the other team when we lose a game. We keep our eyes in our own house, rather than in the house of the opponents. I say that because I heard a statement, which said there is only one team on the pitch or something like that," said Cuadrat.

"If you saw the game, you know, (Bartholomew) Ogbeche didn't get a chance to shoot, Gurpreet didn't go to the floor (to make a save) even once. We saw Raphael Augusto arriving at the penalty spot completely alone two times. He even scored once (which was ruled out). And we saw from a set-piece, one of the best Indian strikers in the ISL history (Sunil Chhetri), arrive at the penalty spot completely alone.

"Every football game, for me, is like a game of chess. You have to think about a plan, you have to explain that to the players, then you have to make sure things go right. If you watch the last game carefully, you will notice that there were two teams on the pitch," the Spaniard added.