Patrik Schick scored his fourth goal of Euro 2020 as the Czech Republic defeated the 10-man Netherlands 2-0 in Budapest on Sunday to set up a quarter-final with Denmark.

Tomas Holes headed the Czechs ahead on 68 minutes after Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt was sent off for a deliberate handball, with Schick adding a second to send them through to a tie in Baku on July 3.