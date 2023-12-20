Dani Alves to go trial for sexual assault case in February

Catalunya: Former Barcelona and Brazil defender Dani Alves's trial in Spain on charges of sexual assault has been set for February 5 to 7, the top court here said on Thursday.

Alves faces charges of sexual assault of a woman in a Barcelona nightclub last December. He was arrested on January 20 and has been held in a prison outside Barcelona.

If found guilty the 40-year-old could face a jail sentence of four to 15 years. He has maintained that he had consensual sex with his accuser.

A Spanish prosecutor is seeking a nine-year prison term. He also asked for restraining orders for Alves following the jail term and for him to pay damages worth $164,430 to the woman.

Alves is one of the most successful players in football history having won more than 40 trophies in his career for his country and clubs like Barcelona, Sevilla, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain.