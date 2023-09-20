Dedicated local clubs fuelling Karnataka’s footballing resurgence

There are few moments in sports that capture the essence of collective triumph quite like a momentous victory. It can set in motion a renaissance that transforms the entire sporting landscape. For football in Karnataka, this moment was the 2023 Santosh Trophy victory.
Karnataka ended a 54-year-long wait to finally lay their hands on the coveted piece of silverware. This has sparked renewed belief about the footballing capabilities of a state which had stayed dormant.
It is pertinent to outline the rich legacy Karnataka football holds. Newly-independent India played their first international match against France during the 1948 London Olympics, and the sole goal-scorer Sarangapani Raman and provider Balsundra Vajravelu both hailed from Karnataka.
Also a part of that squad were Kenchappa ‘Mysore Wall’ Varadaraj, Sattar Basheer, Kadirvele Dhanraj and Ahmed Khan. Varadaraj played a key role in the gold medal run in the 1951 Asian Games.
Through the 1950 and 60s, Mariappa Kempaiah, Dharmalingam Ethiraj and Arumainayagam rose to prominence, and the latter two were at the heart of the 1962 Asian Games gold medal winning team.
The Santosh Trophy victory was also an indication on how successfully the local footballing structure is run, and how football clubs are providing players capable of matching the traditional heavyweights.
Local football clubs have emerged as the unsung heroes, contributing a plethora of talented players who have fuelled this remarkable resurgence. In the victorious Santosh Trophy squad, four players were from Bengaluru FC’s academy, three from Kickstart FC and two from FC Bengaluru United.
Laxman Bhattarai, the head coach of Kickstart FC, spoke about his club’s role in this revival.
“We've consistently provided players for the state teams, whether it's the senior men's and women's teams or the younger age groups. We place a lot of emphasis on grassroots development of football and that is why we are able to make the contributions.
"Players like Shelton (Paul) and Prashanth (Kalinga) were scouted by us and given a platform to excel. We have taken them for exposure tours in Europe to give them the best football education.
“We believe that our commitment to grassroots is what helped us in nurturing talents like Ryan (Wilfred), John (Peter) and Nikhil (Raj). We try to offer our players the right guidance and help to make the right choices to advance their careers.”
Gaurav Manchanda, owner of FC Bengaluru United, spoke glowingly about his academy structure.
“At FC Bengaluru United, we have focused on developing a grassroots programme in Karnataka and have always prioritised picking local talent. We believe in the holistic development of our players and Srijith’s growth journey is a prime example of that.
"Shajan came through last season for us, through our trials. He did well in Santosh Trophy campaign and he now plays for an ISL team (NorthEast United). We are proud to have played a role in his journey.”
Leagues such as the Bangalore District Football Association (BDFA Super Division) have been the bedrock of emerging talent, and the stakeholders across local clubs believe in the importance and sustainability of such a league.
“One of the most important developments in BDFA has been the minimum criteria for local players in the squad as well as the playing XI. This has ensured that the local talent gets noticed and the players are regular starters as well,” said Manchanda.
“With AIFF not allowing foreigners to participate in the local leagues, Indian players are getting a lot of opportunities to prove themselves. BDFA offers tough competition and that bodes well for the players and the teams."
"As someone who has been associated with Bengaluru football for a long time now, I can only see a bright future for football in Karnataka. Karnataka State Football Association (KSFA) is trying its best to raise the level of football in the state," added Bhattarai.
By investing heavily in youth academies, scouting networks, coaching staff, and creating an environment where local players with talent can hone their skills and reach their full potential, Bengaluru-based clubs have been instrumental in putting Karnataka firmly back on India’s footballing map.