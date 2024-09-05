Defender Laldinliana Renthlei returns to Chennaiyin FC ahead of ISL season

Head coach Owen Coyle said, “I worked with him during season six when we reached the ISL final, and he was an outstanding full-back. He also came with me to Jamshedpur, where we won the Shield. He’s a fantastic defender and a tremendous addition to the squad.” “The goal this season is clear – work hard, stay focused, and push ourselves to win the ISL. I chose Chennaiyin because of its winning spirit, the incredible fans and of course coach Owen who I have worked with in the past and has shown faith in me by getting me to the club once again,” Renthlei said.