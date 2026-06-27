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Dembele's quick-fire treble powers France to 4-1 win over second-string Norway

The winger scored three times in the space of 25 ‌minutes in the first period to send the ​2018 world champions and 2022 runners-up into the Round of 32 with a spring in their step.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 01:17 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 01:17 IST
FootballSports NewsFranceNorwayFIFA World Cup 2026

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