Denmark hero Kjaer extends Milan deal until 2024

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 28 2021, 02:02 ist
  • updated: Oct 28 2021, 02:02 ist
Denmark's Simon Kjaer. Credit: Reuters File Photo

 AC Milan defender Simon Kjaer has signed a new three-year contract, the Serie A club confirmed on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old's existing deal was due to expire next year, but will now run through until June 2024.

Kjaer has made 66 appearances in all competitions for Milan. He received much acclaim for his role in resuscitating Christian Eriksen after his Denmark team mate suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch during the Euros in June.

Centre back Kjaer was also named in the 30-man shortlist for the 2021 Ballon d'Or award by France Football magazine.

"Simon is an exemplary professional on and off the pitch," Milan said in a statement. "Kjaer and AC Milan will continue their journey together." 

