Depay starts for Dutch in last World Cup group game against Qatar

Louis van Gaal's men need just a point at the Al Bayt Stadium to be sure of reaching the last 16

AFP
AFP, Al Khor, Qatar,
  • Nov 29 2022, 21:46 ist
  • updated: Nov 29 2022, 21:46 ist
Netherlands' forward Memphis Depay eyes the ball during the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Credit: AFP Photo

Memphis Depay was named in the starting XI for the first time at the Qatar World Cup on Tuesday for the Netherlands' last group game against the hosts.

Louis van Gaal's men need just a point at the Al Bayt Stadium to be sure of reaching the last 16.

The only other change from the Oranje's 1-1 draw with Ecuador saw Atalanta midfielder Marten de Roon replace his club teammate Teun Koopmeiners in midfield.

Already-eliminated Qatar stuck with their 5-3-2 formation despite suffering back-to-back defeats in Group A.

Hatem Abdulaziz coming into the team was the one alteration from last week's 3-1 loss to Senegal for Felix Sanchez's side.

The African champions face Ecuador simultaneously in the other final group match, with the winners in that match securing a spot in the knockout phase.

Starting line-ups:

Netherlands (3-4-1-2)

Andries Noppert; Jurrien Timber, Virgil van Dijk (capt), Nathan Ake; Denzel Dumfries, Marten de Roon, Frenkie de Jong, Daley Blind; Davy Klaassen; Cody Gakpo, Memphis Depay

Coach: Louis van Gaal (NED)

 

Qatar (5-3-2)

Meshaal Barsham; Ismail Mohamad, Pedro Miguel, Boualem Khoukhi, Abdelkarim Hassan, Homam Ahmed; Hassan Al Haydos (capt), Assim Madibo, Hatem Abdulaziz; Almoez Ali, Akram Afif

Coach: Felix Sanchez (ESP)

 

Referee: Bakary Gassama (GAM)

