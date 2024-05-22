Der Meister: 10 best moments of Toni Kroos' career

Having dominated Spain and Europe as a midfield maestro for over a decade and a half, Toni Kroos has announced that he will retire from football post the 2024 Euros.
The legendary playmaker, having played for Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen and Real Madrid, and regularly represented Germany on the international stage, will go down as one of the greatest midfielders in history.
Let's take a look at some of the best moments of his illustrious career.
Kroos celebrates with Klose after assisting him on debut.
Credit: dfb.de
At 17 years and 265 days old, Kroos came onto the field for Bayern in a game against Energie Cottbus as the youngest player to debut for the club back then. And what a debut it was.
Kroos quickly assisted Miroslav Klose twice within 18 minutes of coming on. The talent and potential was visible for everybody that day.
Toni Kroos during the Treble winning 2012-2013 season for Bayern Munich.
Credit: bundesliga.com
By the 2012/13 season, Kroos was a vital cog in the Bayern midfield, linking up with Bastian Schweinsteiger and Javi Martinez. Under manager Jupp Heynckes, Bayern won a historic treble, the first for a German team.
Kroos helped Die Roten to their first UCL trophy in 12 years, playing an important part in maintaining the tempo of the game and laying off creative passes.
Toni Kroos with the 2014 World Cup trophy.
Credit: Instagram/toni.kr8s
Germany had not won the World Cup for 24 years leading up to the 2014 World Cup.
Kroos's 2 goals and 4 assists helped Die Mannschaft to ensure that run did not continue any longer, and he become a World Cup winner.
Kroos signing for Madrid.
Credit: X/@theMadridZone
Bayern undervalued Kroos by a lot, offering him only 6.5 million euros back in 2013, when others were earning much more.
Sensing a rift an opportunity, Real Madrid swooped in to sign the maestro amid interest from other clubs too. And the deal was done for a mere 25 million euros, a paltry fee compared to what Kroos achieved for Los Blancos.
From left: Kroos, Modric and Casemiro.
Credit: X/@flemingracool
Manager Carlos Ancelotti once described the trio of Kroos, Modric and Casemiro as the 'Bermuda Triangle', and aptly so given that it seemed impossible to control the midfield when those three were present for Madrid. The trio was formed when Casemiro joined from FC Porto in 2015. Together, they won multitude of trophies, including winning 4 UCLs.
Real Madrid players lifting the 2015-16 UCL trophy.
Credit: uefa.com
Kroos, after winning the 2015-16 UCL, became the first German to win the trophy with 2 different clubs.
Real Madrid players with their 3rd UCL in a row.
Credit: X/@ToniKroos
In 2018, Kroos helped the Galacticos achieve an impossible dream, winning the Champions League for the 3rd time in a row.
Toni Kroos celebrating after scoring a crucial free-kick vs Sweden in the 2018 World Cup.
Credit: YouTube/FIFA
One of his most cherished goals and moments will remain the goal he scored in the 2018 World Cup group stage match against Sweden. His last minute free kick goal ensured victory for the Germans, who were close to being eliminated from the group stage.
Toni Kroos pointing out that he won the UCL 5 times after winning the trophy in 2022.
Credit: X/@ToniKroos
Toni Kroos became the joint most decorated player in UCL history in 2022, after a 1-0 victory over Liverpool FC gave Real Madrid their 14th Champions League trophy.
He might get to add to the tally on June 2, when Real Madrid play Dortmund in the 2024 UCL final.
Kroos with Modric after winning the Copa Del Rey.
Credit: X/@ToniKroos
Winning the 2023 Copa Del Rey meant that Toni Kroos finally won every trophy he competed for with Real Madrid. He finally had the Spanish set, having completed the German set in his final 2 seasons at Bayern.
If he adds to his current tally with a UCl and/or a Euros trophy, the Real Madrid legend will retire as the most decorated German player in history.