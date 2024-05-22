Der Meister: 10 best moments of Toni Kroos' career

Having dominated Spain and Europe as a midfield maestro for over a decade and a half, Toni Kroos has announced that he will retire from football post the 2024 Euros.

The legendary playmaker, having played for Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen and Real Madrid, and regularly represented Germany on the international stage, will go down as one of the greatest midfielders in history.

Let's take a look at some of the best moments of his illustrious career.