Dubious decisions: Most controversial refereeing moments of 2023-24 Premier League season

The 2023-24 Premier League season has been marred by a number of controversial refereeing decisions, the latest of which came in the high-profile Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur game, in which the referee, Simon Hooper, stopped the game for a foul on Man City's Erling Haaland when Jack Grealish had a clear advantage.

In this context, here we take a look at some of the most controversial refereeing decisions in the Premier League in the ongoing season: