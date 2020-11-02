Dynamo Kyiv confirm multiple positive tests for Covid-19

Six Dynamo Kyiv players and five members of staff have tested positive for Covid-19 before Wednesday's Champions League group game against Barcelona, the Ukrainian club have said.
"Testing showed a positive result in several players of the team: Georgy Tsitaishvili, Denis Garmash, Mikkel Duelund, Alexander Karavaev, Tudor Belutse and Mykola Shaparenko," Dynamo said in a statement.
"In addition, the tests of assistant head coach Emil Karas and four representatives of the team's staff gave a positive result."
The club added that all those who had tested positive were in self-isolation and doing well.
Dynamo are third in Group G with one point, five behind leaders Barcelona, who they play in Spain on Wednesday.
