Ecuador beat Jamaica to keep Copa America hopes alive

Las Vegas, Nevada: Ecuador kept their hopes of qualifying for the Copa America quarter-finals alive with a 3-1 win over Jamaica in Las Vegas on Wednesday that left the 'Reggae Boyz' on the brink of elimination.

Ecuador went ahead in the 13th minute via a Jamaica own goal, when Piero Hincapie's cross from the left was deflected off Kasey Palmer's shin into the net.

The South Americans doubled the lead via a Kendry Paez penalty kick just before the interval after a handball by Gregory Leigh, before Alan Minda killed off the contest in the 91st minute with a goal from a classic counter-attack.

Jamaica halved the deficit shortly after halftime, scoring their first-ever Copa America goal in their eighth match in the tournament following a corner.