Ed Sheeran buys minority stake in hometown club Ipswich

"It’s any football fan's dream to be an owner in the club they support and I feel so grateful for the opportunity.

"I’ve lived in Suffolk since I was three, and although I have travelled the world and sometimes feel like an outsider in big cities, Suffolk and Ipswich have always made me feel part of a community and protected. It’s such a joy to be a fan of Ipswich Town."

Ipswich, who earned an automatic promotion after finishing second in the English Championship last season, begin their Premier League campaign at home against Liverpool on Saturday.