Emery delighted with Villa's poise under pressure in comeback win over Everton

"The supporters were really, really understanding of how we could come back the result by being patient, playing with our structure and not changing anything."

The former Arsenal and Paris St Germain manager said Colombia forward Duran, who has come off the bench to score the decisive goal for Villa in three out of four league games this season, has a habit of scoring spectacular long-rangers.

"Jhon Duran did it last year. I remember a goal against Liverpool and Ajax. His shooting is fantastic... when he is trying, we have confidence that he can score a goal like that," Emery said.

The Spaniard also praised Watkins, who found the net for the first time in this campaign.

“We have to be proud of our two strikers," Emery added.

Villa will play their first European top-tier match since 1983 on Tuesday, when they visit Swiss side BSC Young Boys to kick off their Champions League campaign.