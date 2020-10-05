Emotional Evra slams Man Utd after Spurs defeat

Emotional Evra slams Manchester United after Hotspurs defeat

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 05 2020, 14:35 ist
  • updated: Oct 05 2020, 14:35 ist
Patrice Evra. Credit: Action Images

Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra says his former side are a "shambles" after their 6-1 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Evra, who played for United between 2006 and 2014 and won nine major trophies, sympathised with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with the club failing to land their transfer targets and questioned the role of the board in the years since Alex Ferguson's departure as manager in 2013.

"I'm a positive person, but I never want to talk about United because every time you tell the truth, it can hurt," the Frenchman told Sky Sports.

"I'm passionate and I love my club, but I know you have to have some filter when you talk on TV, but it's a shambles.

"I feel sad for the manager ... What about the board? It's how many years since Ferguson left? How many managers have been sacked?" added Evra, who said talking about the club's struggles made him want to end his contract as a Sky pundit.

"We don't know because he wants players like (Jadon) Sancho but they don't go for the right price. What's going on with my club? I'm really emotional. It's difficult to break a man like me, I'm a positive person.

"I don't promote violence but many people need a good slap at this club right now." 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Manchester United
Tottenham Hotspur
Premier League

What's Brewing

Attenborough's Life on Our Planet: Of ruin, regrowth

Attenborough's Life on Our Planet: Of ruin, regrowth

US Presidential Polls: Electoral College & how it works

US Presidential Polls: Electoral College & how it works

When the largest animal deafens

When the largest animal deafens

Choose the smart way to invest money

Choose the smart way to invest money

CSK's Shane Watson, Faf Du Plessis shape win over KXIP

CSK's Shane Watson, Faf Du Plessis shape win over KXIP

What happens if a US presidential candidate dies?

What happens if a US presidential candidate dies?

DH Toon | Oppn leaders meet Hathras rape victim's kin

DH Toon | Oppn leaders meet Hathras rape victim's kin

 