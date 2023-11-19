England boss Southgate will not gamble on player fitness at Euro 2024

England players hoping to compete at next year's European Championship in Germany will have to ensure their fitness is up to the mark, manager Gareth Southgate warned, with UEFA having reduced the permitted squad size to 23 players.

Squad sizes were increased from 23 to 26 at the previous edition of the Euros to mitigate the risks of teams facing a shortage of available players for certain matches due to possible Covid-19 cases and quarantine measures.

At the 2021 Euros, Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson made the England squad while still recovering from injuries, while at last year's World Cup, Kyle Walker, James Maddison and Kalvin Phillips were included despite struggling with similar issues.