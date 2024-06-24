England captain Harry Kane hits back at former players' criticism

Blankenhain, Germany: Harry Kane hit back at former England players for their scathing criticism of the team's performances at Euro 2024, saying they should remember how difficult it is to play for their country.

England began their quest for a first European Championship trophy with two tepid performances against Serbia and Denmark that drew flak from former players turned pundits Gary Lineker, Rio Ferdinand and Alan Shearer, among others.

"I always feel like they have a responsibility," the England captain said on Sunday.

"I know they have got to be honest and give their opinion but also they have a responsibility of being an ex-England player that a lot of players look up to, that people do listen to them and people do care what they say."