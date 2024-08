England defender Trippier retires from internationals

"I never thought as a young lad from Bury that I would play for my country let alone achieve 54 caps," Trippier wrote on Instagram. "It’s been one of the biggest honours of my life to represent my country at 4 major tournaments."

"I want to say a big thank you to (former manager) Gareth (Southgate) and all the staff that have worked with the England squad for the trust they have placed in me throughout the years.

"Thank you to all my team mates - we have had some very special moments reaching 2 Euro finals, and a World Cup semi final and I am sure in the future this group of players will win a major tournament.

"I want to wish (interim manager) Lee (Carsley), the coaching staff and the team all the best for the future. And finally a big thank you to all the England fans for your incredible support travelling all over the world to support us and keeping us going in the difficult moments."

"Congratulations on a great international career," global soccer governing body FIFA said in a statement.

Trippier scored England's only goal in their 2-1 semi-final defeat to Croatia in the 2018 World Cup.

"54 caps, one very special goal and countless memories. Thank you for everything," the England national team said.

"You have done your country proud," his club Newcastle added.

England start their Nations League campaign against Ireland on Sept. 7.