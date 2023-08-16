England ends Australia's run and reaches World Cup final

The game finished, Australia’s squad lingered on the field at Stadium Australia. Kerr, in particular, was reluctant to cross the white line, to disappear under the cover of the stands, to deal with the world that existed under the stadium. As she did so, though, thousands of fans remained in place, applauding her efforts, thanking this Australia team for all it has done. The spell had been broken. Their hearts had been shattered. But that is sports. There is no reason to have any regrets.