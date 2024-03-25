England's Southgate backs Toney's quality ahead of Belgium friendly

Ivan Toney's qualities are "under-estimated", England manager Gareth Southgate said as he tipped the in-form forward to make the most of his first start for the national team in Tuesday's friendly against Belgium.

Toney, who has one cap for England as a substitute, is aiming to make his mark in the run-up to Euro 2024, with leading scorer Harry Kane absent due to injury.

The 28-year-old Toney has netted goals in 10 games for Brentford since his return to action in January after serving an eight-month suspension for breaching FA betting rules.

Toney was left on the bench during Saturday's 1-0 defeat by Brazil, with Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins playing the full 90 minutes.