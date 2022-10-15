FIFA WC: Eng's Walker confident of recovering in time

English defender Kyle Walker confident of recovery before FIFA World Cup 2022

Walker said he underwent surgery the day after his injury to improve his chances of being fit for selection.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 15 2022, 11:37 ist
  • updated: Oct 15 2022, 11:42 ist
English footballer Kyle Walker. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker said he is confident he will fully recover from a groin surgery in time to be available for selection in the England squad for this year's World Cup in Qatar.

Walker, 32, went under the knife earlier this month after picking up the injury in City's 6-3 Premier League home victory over Manchester United.

"My first thought now is getting back for England," Walker, who has 70 caps and was a key member of the England teams that reached the Euro 2020 final and 2018 World Cup semi-finals, told the BBC on Friday.

Also Read: Relentless Haaland powers Manchester City to 5-0 win over Copenhagen in CL

"I'm confident" about being ready for the World Cup, he said. "I've been through enough in my career to know my body. I'm well above what they thought I'd be able to do at this point.

"I just feel I can do this. There will be bumps in the road but hopefully, come the selection, I'm included."

Walker said he underwent surgery the day after getting injured to improve his chances of being fit in time for selection.

"It was a little bit manic," Walker said. "I went down on the Monday and I said to the surgeon, 'Please mate, you're going to have to do it, I have a World Cup'.

"He wanted to do it on the Thursday but he said I'll meet you there in an hour. He jumped on the tube, I got in the car and that was it, I was under the knife having surgery."

Also Read: The cost of hosting a FIFA World Cup

 Walker's return would provide a solution for England's issues at right back, with Chelsea's Reece James a doubt for the World Cup after picking up a knee injury, while Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold has struggled for form in recent weeks.

England begin their Group B campaign in Qatar against Iran on November 21. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kyle Walker
Manchester City
Premier League
England
Qatar
Football
Sports News
Qatar World Cup
sports

What's Brewing

The art of journalling

The art of journalling

Skipped polls? Expect call from EC

Skipped polls? Expect call from EC

Whackyverse | A bye for Dada

Whackyverse | A bye for Dada

Forget WFH, this country lets you work from pubs!

Forget WFH, this country lets you work from pubs!

No Dalit, Adivasi or OBC heads Indian mainstream media

No Dalit, Adivasi or OBC heads Indian mainstream media

 