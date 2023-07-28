Englishman Curtis ready for the Main event after signing up with Bengaluru FC

From the bullish Sean Rooney to Miku's silky flair, and more recently the relentless Roy Krishna, several quality strikers have graced Bengaluru FC.

Shouldering the goal-scoring burden for the 2023 season will be Englishman Curtis Main, who joins the club on a one-year deal with an option to extend. The 31-year-old from South Shields put pen to paper for BFC, despite having a number of European suitors.

Main last turned out for St Mirren F.C., for whom he scored 13 goals in 74 appearances.

"The opportunity to play in a different country has always been an ambition of mine and something I’ve been really keen to experience and learn from," Main told DH. "After speaking to numerous clubs around the world and considering all factors, Bengaluru FC stood out. From the positive conversations I had with the manager and the club, and the passion of the fan base, the club as a whole felt like a great fit and somewhere I hope to achieve great things. The culture and the connection between club and supporters is another part of wanting to join this great football club,"

Also Read | Mumbai City FC rope in Bengaluru FC's Jayesh Rane on loan

A natural centre-forward, Main backs his two-footed shooting ability, power and pace as his strengths. "I want to win trophies and the fans can expect nothing less than 110% from me," a determined Main added when quizzed on his expectations from the season.

Main ended last season with a bang, scoring three goals and assisting two, including a brace against giants Celtic.

"Last season was an enjoyable one with me performing well and contributing with important goals/ assists. The consistency and enjoyment I was playing with always helps and something I intend on continuing with BFC," he said on his performances for The Buddies

The Englishman will share the attacking duties with Sunil Chhetri and Sivasakthi Narayanan. While Chhetri continues to etch records for club and country, Sivasakthi enjoyed a breakthrough 2022-23 ISL season, winning the Emerging player of the season award.

"I've heard a lot of great things about Sunil and I admire anyone that dedicates himself to his profession, playing top level and international football even in the later stages of his career shows just how much desire he has to succeed and that is a mentality we both share," said Main on the captain.

"I'm really looking forward to working with Sivasakthi and hopefully developing a lot of the young talent within the club," he added on the latter.

In a career trajectory that took him to Middlesborough and Portsmouth, Main made his professional debut for Darlington in League Two aged just fifteen. He calls this 'a proud and memorable moment for him and his family.'

For Main, the switch to ISL comes with the promise of greater learning.

"No matter what experience you have been through or what you have achieved, you can always learn more!" he signs off.