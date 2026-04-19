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Erling Haaland seals crucial win for Manchester City over Arsenal in title showdown

Victory over relegation-bound Burnley on Wednesday would move City ⁠top of ‌the table with five games to play.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 17:47 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 17:47 IST
FootballSports NewsManchester CityArsenal

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