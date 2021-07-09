Euro 2020: Indians tweet #Itscominghome, spark dispute

After a long wait of fifty-five years, the England football team has finally secured its place in the finals of the major football tournament, Euro 2020. Fans have taken it to social media to show their excitement.

England reached the championship final for the first time after winning the World Cup in 1966. It scored 2-1 against Denmark in a nail-biting match at the Wembley Stadium on Wednesday. England's next match is against Italy to fight for the trophy.

Soon after the Three Lions ended Denmark's dream run at the tournament, making them just a step away from winning the championship trophy, ‘#Itscominghome’ started trending on Twitter.

Not just fans from Europe used the hashtag to show their support, but Europe Football team fans from India joined them too.

However, Indians using ‘#Itscominghome’ in their tweet has sparked a scuffle on the internet.

“It’s coming home” you live in Gurgaon sweetie? — best girl (@awkdipti) July 7, 2021

They don't care about Indian football nor do they show interest. It's coming home. Seriously! Denmark got robbed yesterday. Period. — Hassan Mujtaba (@hassanmujtaba93) July 8, 2021

Indians shouting and chanting 'It's coming home' like Kohinoor itself is coming back to India. Beta you get Dhaniya-Kadi patta and come home#Euro2021 #Euros #ItsComingHome — Advait Venkat (@advait_venkat) July 8, 2021

Indians twerking for colonizers una — Dex ☭ (@sexwdex) July 8, 2021

'Home' doesn't mean it's coming to our home 🤦‍♀️

It refers to football's home. You know since it's England and they are considered by many as the birthplace of football. #Mansplaining — Dilshad S (@I_AM_dil) July 8, 2021

Yep, it’s going Rome, not home 😜 — Meet Sinojia (@msinojia7) July 8, 2021

Imagine you are a football fan living in India & Yet you are tweeting it's coming home ?😂😂 Chill🍿#ItsComingHome — CuriousInvestor (@arc1471) July 8, 2021

It's coming (to our ex dictators) home 😎🤝 https://t.co/A8jOwxoKSV — Surya Bhatt (@SunRayB) July 8, 2021