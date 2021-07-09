Euro 2020: Indians tweet #Itscominghome, spark dispute

Euro 2020: Indians tweet #Itscominghome, spark dispute

‘#Itscominghome’ started trending on Twitter after England got into Euro finals after 55 years

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 09 2021, 13:40 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2021, 15:09 ist
England players celebrate Harry Kane's winning goal against Denmark in the Euro 2020 semifinal. Credit: AP/PTI File Photo

After a long wait of fifty-five years, the England football team has finally secured its place in the finals of the major football tournament, Euro 2020. Fans have taken it to social media to show their excitement.

England reached the championship final for the first time after winning the World Cup in 1966. It scored 2-1 against Denmark in a nail-biting match at the Wembley Stadium on Wednesday. England's next match is against Italy to fight for the trophy.

Soon after the Three Lions ended Denmark's dream run at the tournament, making them just a step away from winning the championship trophy, ‘#Itscominghome’ started trending on Twitter. 

Not just fans from Europe used the hashtag to show their support, but Europe Football team fans from India joined them too. 

However, Indians using ‘#Itscominghome’ in their tweet has sparked a scuffle on the internet.

Twitter
Euro 2020
England
FOOTBALL

