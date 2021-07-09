Euro 2020: Indians tweet #Itscominghome, spark dispute

After a long wait of fifty-five years, the England football team has finally secured its place in the finals of the major football tournament, Euro 2020. Fans have taken it to social media to show their excitement.
England reached the championship final for the first time after winning the World Cup in 1966. It scored 2-1 against Denmark in a nail-biting match at the Wembley Stadium on Wednesday. England's next match is against Italy to fight for the trophy.
Soon after the Three Lions ended Denmark's dream run at the tournament, making them just a step away from winning the championship trophy, ‘#Itscominghome’ started trending on Twitter.
Not just fans from Europe used the hashtag to show their support, but Europe Football team fans from India joined them too.
However, Indians using ‘#Itscominghome’ in their tweet has sparked a scuffle on the internet.
“It’s coming home” you live in Gurgaon sweetie?
— best girl (@awkdipti) July 7, 2021
That's why it's coming home....
Love and support to @EnglandFootball from India...🇮🇳🇮🇳#EURO2020 #ItsComingHome #ENGUKR
— Siddhant Sharma (@_Sid_710_) July 3, 2021
They don't care about Indian football nor do they show interest.
It's coming home. Seriously!
Denmark got robbed yesterday. Period.
— Hassan Mujtaba (@hassanmujtaba93) July 8, 2021
Indians shouting and chanting 'It's coming home' like Kohinoor itself is coming back to India. Beta you get Dhaniya-Kadi patta and come home#Euro2021 #Euros #ItsComingHome
— Advait Venkat (@advait_venkat) July 8, 2021
Imagine someone from England supporting a @IPL team
Are they obliged to support India 🇮🇳?#EUROS2020 #ENG #footballscominghome #ItsComingHome
— mas khan (@koolkhan79) July 8, 2021
Indians twerking for colonizers una
— Dex ☭ (@sexwdex) July 8, 2021
Since we are talking about #ItsComingHome, can we have our #kohinoor back? @England @brfootball @EnglandFootball 🇮🇳🇬🇧#india @EURO2020! @RahulGandhi what's your take sir?
— steven chhatwal (@realstevenchh) July 3, 2021
'Home' doesn't mean it's coming to our home 🤦♀️
It refers to football's home. You know since it's England and they are considered by many as the birthplace of football. #Mansplaining
— Dilshad S (@I_AM_dil) July 8, 2021
Yep, it’s going Rome, not home 😜
— Meet Sinojia (@msinojia7) July 8, 2021
Imagine you are a football fan living in India & Yet you are tweeting it's coming home ?😂😂
Chill🍿#ItsComingHome
— CuriousInvestor (@arc1471) July 8, 2021
It's coming (to our ex dictators) home 😎🤝 https://t.co/A8jOwxoKSV
— Surya Bhatt (@SunRayB) July 8, 2021
Indians be commenting "it's coming home" everywhere and I'm like??? What's coming home? Achhe din? https://t.co/Vas6B5QVjM
— Sonakshi Srivastava (@ihskanos) July 8, 2021
