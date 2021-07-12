Euro 2020: Italy move closer to record winning streak

Sunday night was a dream come true for Italy as Roberto Mancini's men lifted the Euro 2020 trophy. It was only the second time that they won the Euro title, after their victory in 1968.

The match was a nail-biting affair as Italy and England finished the regulation time and the extra time at 1-1 and went into the penalty shootout which the 'Azzurri' won 3-2.

After the win, Italy have now gone closer to catching up with the teams with the most unbeaten streaks – Spain, whom they knocked out earlier in this Euro, and Brazil. Italy are currently on a 34-match winning streak. Spain (2007-2009) and Brazil (1993-1996) jointly hold the record of remaining 35 games undefeated in all competitions.

Previously, Italy held the record of being unbeaten for 30 games (1935-1939) under Vittorio Pozzo. The last time Italy lost a match was in September 2018 against Portugal, according to Goal. It was in the group stage of the UEFA Nations League.

Algeria are currently unbeaten for 27 games, reports Goal.

Apart from Brazil, Spain, and Italy, countries who have enjoyed long unbeaten runs in football are:

Argentina: 31 games, 1991-1993

Italy: 30 games, 1935-1939

France: 30 games, 1994-1996

Algeria: 27 games, 2018-present

West Germany: 23, 1978-1981

France: 23, 2010-2012