Euro 2024: Final between Spain and England more than just a football game

By Thomas Gualtieri, Siraj Datoo and Ben Sills

The racist chants started every time Shaun Wright-Phillips touched the ball and grew stronger as the match went on, with some 40,000 Spanish football fans raining hate on England’s right-winger, a 23-year-old Black man.

A lot has changed since that night almost two decades ago in Real Madrid’s Bernabeu stadium. Successive waves of immigration have transformed politics in Spain, along with Britain and the rest of Europe. Technology has revolutionized the way societies communicate. But young, Black footballers still face personal abuse.

When the two teams meet on Sunday in the final of the 2024 European Football Championship, Spain’s star players will be two young men of color — Nico Williams of Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona’s 16-year-old Lamine Yamal, both second generation immigrants. That’s testimony to a kind of progress of sorts — the Spanish team that lined up against England in November 2004 was all White — but it’s a fragile and qualified kind of progress at best as their opponents know all too well.