Euro 2024: France beat battling Austria 1-0 thanks to own goal

Germany: France overcame the potentially difficult hurdle of an in-form Austria without too many scares on Monday as they got their Euro 2024 campaign up and running with a 1-0 victory courtesy of an own goal.

Austria, with one defeat in their last 16 matches, stood their ground and went close through Christoph Baumgartner after 37 minutes but a minute later France struck when a brilliant piece of wing play by Kylian Mbappe took him to the byline and his cross was deflected into his own net by the head of Max Wober.