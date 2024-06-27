Euro 2024: Georgia stun Portugal to qualify for last 16

Gelsenkirchen, Germany: Georgia booked a place in the last 16 of Euro 2024 in their debut appearance at a major tournament, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's early goal and a Georges Mikautadze penalty earning a 2-0 win over already-qualified Portugal on Wednesday.

Portugal's Antonio Silva was at fault for both goals, having passed the ball straight to Mikautadze who fed Kvaratskhelia to score after 93 seconds before the defender clumsily conceded the spot kick which Mikautadze converted in the 57th minute.