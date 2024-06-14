Euro 2024 | Germans have a soft spot for England after Bayern move: Harry Kane

Harry Kane said German fans look upon the England team a little more fondly since his move to Bayern Munich, though the skipper does not expect the hosts to be cheering Gareth Southgate's side on at the European Championship.

Kane, who left Tottenham Hotspur for Bayern in a 120 million ($129m) transfer last year, scored 44 goals in 45 games in all competitions for the German side but they failed to win the Bundesliga for the first time since 2013.

Despite that disappointment, Kane said he has enjoyed his time in Germany and that he was happy to return for the Euros.

“Tommy (Thomas Muller) left me a little note, because they were here just a couple of weeks ago,” Kane told reporters ahead of Sunday's Group C match against Serbia.

He added that being back in Germany was a bit of a "home from home".