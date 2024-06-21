Euro 2024: Lost phone returned with smiling surprise as Scotland-Germany love-in blossoms

Stuttgart: When you lose your phone abroad you hardly expect to get it back, let alone with a smiling selfie on it from the good-natured rival supporters who handed it in to the police.

But that's exactly what happened to a Scotland fan in Germany who was reunited with his lost phone and discovered a pleasant surprise in the camera roll, the latest entreaty in a blossoming love-in between the two countries.

Thousands of Scottish fans have made the long journey to the Euros, in their kilts and sporrans, and have endeared themselves to their hosts with their infectious enthusiasm and 24-hour carousing.

Where once German city centres would have the sound of an oom-pah band echoing through the streets, now it's the skirl of bagpipes ringing out along with deafening chants of "No Scotland, no party".

"Kieran left his phone in a portaloo. These Germany fans found it, took a selfie, then handed it into the police. He has his phone back. What a country," supporters' body the Tartan Army Group posted on X on Thursday alongside the picture of the five smiling fans.