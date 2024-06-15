Euro 2024: Matured Belgium seek fast start against Slovakia

Frankfurt, Germany: Rejuvenated Belgium hope to banish the memories of a dismal 2022 World Cup campaign fraught with issues on and off the pitch and extend a 15-match unbeaten run in their European Championship Group E opener against Slovakia on Monday.

The country’s golden generation were tarnished by a first-round exit in Qatar but, with several fresh faces in the team and some new energy, Belgium have been unbeaten since coach Domenico Tedesco took over in February last year.

They may be flying a little under the radar in Germany and no longer among the favourites in many people's eyes but if they keep cool heads in the changing room and their key players remain injury-free, then anything is possible.