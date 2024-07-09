Euro 2024: Semi-final is just another game for England's Rice

Germany: Declan Rice is taking England's Euro 2024 semi-final against the Netherlands in his stride and believes they have the momentum to beat the Dutch and win their first-ever European Championship.

The Arsenal midfielder, the bedrock for England during what has been a lacklustre run to the last four, said he was in relaxed mood ahead of Wednesday's clash in Dortmund, while expecting a tough game.

"It's business as usual ... I don't put too much pressure on myself, I don't think about it too much," Rice told England's Lions' Den programme.