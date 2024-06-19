Euro 2024 | Spain and Italy set to extend their record rivalry

Dortmund, Germany: When Italy and Spain meet in Gelsenkirchen on Thursday, they will write a new chapter in what has developed into the most intense head-to-head rivalry in European Championship history.

No two countries have met more often at Euro tournaments than the Azzurri and La Furia Roja - the Red Fury - who will line up against one another for the eighth time since 1960.

It will also be the fifth edition in a row that the two heavyweights have met head to head at a European Championship.

That remarkable run began in 2008, when eventual winners Spain beat Italy in a quarter-final, and it actually spans six matches: they met twice in the 2012 tournament including the final that year, which was also won by Spain.