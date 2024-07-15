Home
Euro 2024: Spain beats England 2-1 to become champions for the 4th time

Spain defeated England 2-1 in the Euro 2024 final at the Olympiastadion in Berlin to become the first country to win Euro titles four times. Spain won all seven games in Germany en route to lifting the trophy, but England gave them a hard fight in the final, losing 2-1 to a Mikel Oyarzabal goal four minutes from time. Here are some pictures of the players celebrating their team's triumphant win.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 15 July 2024, 06:29 IST

Spain's players celebrate with the trophy after winning the final match between Spain and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.

Credit: Reuters

King Felipe VI of Spain with the players and the trophy.

Credit: Reuters

Spain's Alvaro Morata lifts the trophy as the team celebrates their Euro 2024 win.

Credit: Reuters

Spain's Alex Remiro and Lamine Yamal celebrate after winning the final against England.

Credit: Reuters

Spain's Dani Carvajal, Ferran Torres, Jesus Navas, Fermin Lopez and teammates celebrate with the Euro 2024 trophy.

Credit: Reuters

Spain players shake hands with Football Association Chairwoman and UEFA Vice President Debbie Hewitt, Prince William, the Prince of Wales, and FIFA president Gianni Infantino during the medal ceremony.

Credit: Reuters

Spain's Joselu kisses the trophy as Nico Williams waves during the presentation ceremony.

Credit: Reuters

King Felipe VI of Spain and president of the Royal Spanish football federation Pedro Rocha shake hands with Lamine Yamal after the final.

Credit: Reuters

Spain's Alvaro Morata celebrates the victory with his teammates.

Credit: Reuters

Spain's Lamine Yamal celebrates with his brother Lykkelita Dronningen Bilde after winning Euro 2024.

Credit: Reuters

Spain's Aymeric Laporte kisses his fiancee Sara Botello as they celebrate Euro 2024 victory.

Credit: Reuters

Spain's Lamine Yamal walks past the trophy after collecting his winner's medal.

Credit: Reuters

Spain's Joselu celebrates with the trophy.

Credit: Reuters

Spain's Nacho and his family pose with the trophy.

Credit: Reuters

Spain's Dani Olmo, Marc Cucurella and Fermin Lopez celebrate with the trophy after winning the final.

Credit: Reuters

Spain's Marc Cucurella with the trophy after winning the Euro 2024 final against England.

Credit: Reuters

Spain's players celebrate with the trophy after winning the final match between Spain and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.

Credit: Reuters

Spain's players after winning the final match between Spain and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.

Credit: Reuters

Spain's Lamine Yamal with Dani Olmo after winning Euro 2024.

Credit: Reuters

Spain's Dani Carvajal with the team after winning Euro 2024.

Credit: Reuters

Published 15 July 2024, 06:29 IST
