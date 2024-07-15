Euro 2024: Spain beats England 2-1 to become champions for the 4th time

Spain's players celebrate with the trophy after winning the final match between Spain and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.
King Felipe VI of Spain with the players and the trophy.
Spain's Alvaro Morata lifts the trophy as the team celebrates their Euro 2024 win.
Spain's Alex Remiro and Lamine Yamal celebrate after winning the final against England.
Spain's Dani Carvajal, Ferran Torres, Jesus Navas, Fermin Lopez and teammates celebrate with the Euro 2024 trophy.
Spain players shake hands with Football Association Chairwoman and UEFA Vice President Debbie Hewitt, Prince William, the Prince of Wales, and FIFA president Gianni Infantino during the medal ceremony.
Spain's Joselu kisses the trophy as Nico Williams waves during the presentation ceremony.
King Felipe VI of Spain and president of the Royal Spanish football federation Pedro Rocha shake hands with Lamine Yamal after the final.
Spain's Alvaro Morata celebrates the victory with his teammates.
Spain's Lamine Yamal celebrates with his brother Lykkelita Dronningen Bilde after winning Euro 2024.
Spain's Aymeric Laporte kisses his fiancee Sara Botello as they celebrate Euro 2024 victory.
Spain's Lamine Yamal walks past the trophy after collecting his winner's medal.
Spain's Joselu celebrates with the trophy.
Spain's Nacho and his family pose with the trophy.
Spain's Dani Olmo, Marc Cucurella and Fermin Lopez celebrate with the trophy after winning the final.
Spain's Marc Cucurella with the trophy after winning the Euro 2024 final against England.
Spain's players after winning the final match between Spain and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.
Spain's Lamine Yamal with Dani Olmo after winning Euro 2024.
Spain's Dani Carvajal with the team after winning Euro 2024.
Published 15 July 2024, 06:29 IST