Euro 2024: Spain beats England 2-1 to become champions for the 4th time

Spain defeated England 2-1 in the Euro 2024 final at the Olympiastadion in Berlin to become the first country to win Euro titles four times. Spain won all seven games in Germany en route to lifting the trophy, but England gave them a hard fight in the final, losing 2-1 to a Mikel Oyarzabal goal four minutes from time. Here are some pictures of the players celebrating their team's triumphant win.