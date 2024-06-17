Euro 2024: UEFA charges Albania over 'provocative message' and fireworks in loss to Italy

Frankfurt: Albania is facing four UEFA charges over a “provocative message” allegedly displayed by its fans and other behavior in a European Championship loss to Italy.

UEFA said Sunday that the Albanian soccer federation was facing disciplinary proceedings over the message, the throwing of objects, use of fireworks and an “invasion of the field of play”. One person entered the field of play near the end of the game, which Albania lost 2-1.

UEFA didn't say which message it objected to, only that the charge relates to “transmitting a provocative message unfit for a sports event.”