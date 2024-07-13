Euro Cup 2024 England vs Spain final: When & where to watch epic clash?

The Euro 2024 final will witness an epic clash between two giants of European football—England and Spain. Both one-time World Cup winners will want the ultimate glory in European international football to land in their kitties.
Spain have won the tournament in 2008 and 2012, but the Three Lions are yet to lay their hands on the Euro trophy, their only major tournament win coming in the 1966 FIFA World Cup, which they played at home.
England, the Euro 2020 finalists, have a lot to prove. Their "It's coming home" slogan fell flat on its face last time around when they were defeated by Italy in the finals, albeit via penalties.
Sunday's final is likely to be Gareth Southgate's last match as England manager and he can walk away with his legacy "saved by the Bell", polished by penalties and enhanced by some semi-final excellence, regardless of what happens against Spain.
Spain deserve to be tagged as favourites for Sunday’s European Championship final in Berlin but England have many different options in their attacking arsenal to take into the clash, goal hero Ollie Watkins said on Friday.
Watkins came off the bench and netted the dramatic stoppage time winner that got England into the showpiece match, rifling the ball across the goalkeeper and into the net as they beat the Netherlands 2-1 in Wednesday’s semi-final.
On the other hand, Spain's teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, who turns 17 today, will very likely be announced the player of the tournament whatever the result might be.
Yamal has been breaking records since making his professional debut for Barcelona less than 15 months ago, the last one becoming the youngest goalscorer in Euros history with a stunning curled long-range shot against France that helped his side reach the final.
The youngest to play, start and score for his club and his nation are other records he has broken since. Against England at Berlin's Olympiastadion he may have the chance to reach even higher ground if he helps his side win a record fourth European Championship title.
When and where to watch Euro 2024 final
The Euro 2024 final between England and Spain is scheduled for Monday, 12:30 am IST.
Sony Sports Ten 1, Ten 2, Ten 3, and Ten 5 will telecast the match live.
It can also be livestreamed on Sony Liv.
With Reuters inputs
Published 13 July 2024, 14:41 IST