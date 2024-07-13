Euro Cup 2024 England vs Spain final: When & where to watch epic clash?

The Euro 2024 final will witness an epic clash between two giants of European football—England and Spain. Both one-time World Cup winners will want the ultimate glory in European international football to land in their kitties.

Spain have won the tournament in 2008 and 2012, but the Three Lions are yet to lay their hands on the Euro trophy, their only major tournament win coming in the 1966 FIFA World Cup, which they played at home.

England, the Euro 2020 finalists, have a lot to prove. Their "It's coming home" slogan fell flat on its face last time around when they were defeated by Italy in the finals, albeit via penalties.

Sunday's final is likely to be Gareth Southgate's last match as England manager and he can walk away with his legacy "saved by the Bell", polished by penalties and enhanced by some semi-final excellence, regardless of what happens against Spain.