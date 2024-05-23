Europa finals: Atalanta end Leverkusen's dream run with 3-0 win

The game between two underdogs who have performed very well individually this season, kicked off with Leverkusen looking to get the dream treble, and Atalanta seeking to win their first Europa League.
Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini (left) speaks to Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso on the sidelines.
Atalanta looked a better side against a Leverkusen which seemed drained at some points.
Xabi's side, however, displayed that if given the chance the team could quickly build and attack - unfortunately, it resulted in nothing during the finals.
Ademola Lookman had the night of his life, becoming the first player in the history of the Europa League to score a hattrick in the final, catapulting his team to victory.
Xabi Alonso looks dejected after the match. There were reports of interest in the Spaniard from Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, but he chose to continue with Leverkusen for another season.
Atalanta players celebrate their first ever Europa League cup.
Atalanta supports or the tifosi cheer on their side.
Leverkusen fans watching their team against Atalanta in the final.
Published 23 May 2024, 06:16 IST