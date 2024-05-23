Europa finals: Atalanta end Leverkusen's dream run with 3-0 win

Bayer Leverkusen's dream unbeaten run came to an end when Atalanta's Ademola Lookman scored a hattrick—the second in the history of any major European competition's final—to hand the Italian side the Europa League cup. With this, the treble hopes are out of the window for Xabi Alonso's side, though it has been a historic season for the Bundesliga club, which will now train its sights on the DFB Pokal final, on May 25, where they take on FC Kaiserslautern, who currently sit at the 13th spot in the 2nd division of Bundesliga.