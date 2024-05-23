Home
Europa finals: Atalanta end Leverkusen's dream run with 3-0 win

Bayer Leverkusen's dream unbeaten run came to an end when Atalanta's Ademola Lookman scored a hattrick—the second in the history of any major European competition's final—to hand the Italian side the Europa League cup. With this, the treble hopes are out of the window for Xabi Alonso's side, though it has been a historic season for the Bundesliga club, which will now train its sights on the DFB Pokal final, on May 25, where they take on FC Kaiserslautern, who currently sit at the 13th spot in the 2nd division of Bundesliga.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 23 May 2024, 06:16 IST
The game between two underdogs who have performed very well individually this season, kicked off with Leverkusen looking to get the dream treble, and Atalanta seeking to win their first Europa League.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini (left) speaks to Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso on the sidelines.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Atalanta looked a better side against a Leverkusen which seemed drained at some points.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Xabi's side, however, displayed that if given the chance the team could quickly build and attack - unfortunately, it resulted in nothing during the finals.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Ademola Lookman had the night of his life, becoming the first player in the history of the Europa League to score a hattrick in the final, catapulting his team to victory.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Xabi Alonso looks dejected after the match. There were reports of interest in the Spaniard from Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, but he chose to continue with Leverkusen for another season.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Atalanta players celebrate their first ever Europa League cup.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Atalanta supports or the tifosi cheer on their side.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Leverkusen fans watching their team against Atalanta in the final.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Published 23 May 2024, 06:16 IST
