Aston Villa end 30-year trophy drought by winning the Europa League with a dominant 3-0 victory over Freiburg.

In one line

Key points

• Historic triumph Villa secured their first major trophy since 1996 and first continental win since 1982, ending a three-decade wait for silverware.

• Emery's record Unai Emery extended his Europa League record to five wins, matching legends like Ancelotti and Mourinho.

• Stunning goals Tielemans and Buendia scored breathtaking goals, with Rogers adding a third to seal the victory.

• Remarkable turnaround Villa transformed from relegation battlers in 2022 to Europa League champions under Emery's leadership.