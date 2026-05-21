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Europa League: Aston Villa clinch title to end 30-year trophy drought

Villa secured a first major ‌title since they lifted English League ​Cup in 1996, and their first win in continental competition since they were European Cup champions in 1982.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 07:07 IST
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Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights

Europa League: Aston Villa clinch title to end 30-year trophy drought

In one line
Aston Villa end 30-year trophy drought by winning the Europa League with a dominant 3-0 victory over Freiburg.
Key points
Historic triumph
Villa secured their first major trophy since 1996 and first continental win since 1982, ending a three-decade wait for silverware.
Emery's record
Unai Emery extended his Europa League record to five wins, matching legends like Ancelotti and Mourinho.
Stunning goals
Tielemans and Buendia scored breathtaking goals, with Rogers adding a third to seal the victory.
Remarkable turnaround
Villa transformed from relegation battlers in 2022 to Europa League champions under Emery's leadership.
Continental resurgence
Villa's win marked the second consecutive Europa League triumph for a Premier League club, following Tottenham last season.
Key statistics
30
Years since Villa's last major trophy
5
Europa League titles won by Emery
3
Goals scored by Villa in the final
1982
Years since Villa's last continental win
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 21 May 2026, 07:07 IST
sportsFootballSports NewsFootball NewsEuropa LeagueUEFAAston VillaUnai Emery

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