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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Aston Villa end 30-year trophy drought by winning the Europa League with a dominant 3-0 victory over Freiburg.
Key points
• Historic triumph
Villa secured their first major trophy since 1996 and first continental win since 1982, ending a three-decade wait for silverware.
• Emery's record
Unai Emery extended his Europa League record to five wins, matching legends like Ancelotti and Mourinho.
• Stunning goals
Tielemans and Buendia scored breathtaking goals, with Rogers adding a third to seal the victory.
• Remarkable turnaround
Villa transformed from relegation battlers in 2022 to Europa League champions under Emery's leadership.
• Continental resurgence
Villa's win marked the second consecutive Europa League triumph for a Premier League club, following Tottenham last season.
Key statistics
30
Years since Villa's last major trophy
5
Europa League titles won by Emery
3
Goals scored by Villa in the final
1982
Years since Villa's last continental win
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 21 May 2026, 07:07 IST