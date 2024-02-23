JOIN US
Home

Europa League draw: Liverpool to face Sparta Praha in round of 16

Europa Conference League holders West Ham United will face German side Freiburg and last season's runners-up Roma play Roberto De Zerbi's Brighton & Hove Albion.
Last Updated 23 February 2024, 14:07 IST

Premier League leaders Liverpool have drawn Czech side Sparta Praha in the last 16 of the Europa League, while Bundesliga frontrunners Bayer Leverkusen will play Azerbaijan's Qarabag.

Spain's Villarreal, the 2020-21 champions, will face French Ligue 1 club Olympique de Marseille.

Italy's AC Milan have drawn Slavia Prague, Benfica will play Rangers and Portuguese side Sporting face Serie A's Atalanta in the other ties.

The ties are as follows:

Sparta Prague v Liverpool

Olympique de Marseille v Villareal

AS Roma v Brighton & Hove Albion

Benfica v Rangers

Freiburg v West Ham United

Sporting v Atalanta

AC Milan v Slavia Prague

Qarabag v Bayer Leverkusen

The first legs will be played on March 7, except for Sporting v Atalanta who will play their first-leg match on March 5. The second legs will be played on March 14.

The teams mentioned first in the list above will host the first leg.

(Published 23 February 2024, 14:07 IST)
