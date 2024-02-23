Europa League draw: Liverpool to face Sparta Praha in round of 16

Premier League leaders Liverpool have drawn Czech side Sparta Praha in the last 16 of the Europa League, while Bundesliga frontrunners Bayer Leverkusen will play Azerbaijan's Qarabag.

Europa Conference League holders West Ham United will face German side Freiburg and last season's runners-up Roma play Roberto De Zerbi's Brighton & Hove Albion.

Spain's Villarreal, the 2020-21 champions, will face French Ligue 1 club Olympique de Marseille.

Italy's AC Milan have drawn Slavia Prague, Benfica will play Rangers and Portuguese side Sporting face Serie A's Atalanta in the other ties.