European Super League: Clubs backing and opposed to 'breakaway' tournament

Buzz about the European Super League (ESL) has resurfaced again on the back of the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) ruling that UEFA and FIFA contravened EU law to prevent the formation of the controversial and breakaway league.

Shortly after the CJEU ruling, sports development firm A22, which was formed to assist in the creation of the ESL, floated its proposal for the tournament, which envisions 64 men's teams and 32 women's teams competing in midweek matches in a league format across Europe.

However, A22's vision to create the ESL is far from becoming reality—almost immediately after the ruling, a plethora of top European clubs announced their strong objection to joining the breakaway league, despite celebrations in some quarters about the CJEU ruling.

Here, we take a look at the clubs and leagues that stand in opposition to the ESL, and the ones which are still supporting the controversial proposal.

The Premier League

Unsurprisingly, the Premier League, which had earlier also hit out at the ESL proposal, strongly rejected the proposal for the breakaway league on Thursday.

While the ESL, in theory, has the green light to go ahead now, the Premier League unequivocally stated that it “continues to reject any such concept”.

“Supporters are of vital importance to the game and they have time and again made clear their opposition to a ‘breakaway’ competition that severs the link between domestic and European football,” the PL added in its statement.

Commenting on the semi-closed nature of the ESL that detractors say stifles competition, the PL said, “Football thrives on the competitiveness created by promotion and relegation, the annual merit-based qualification from domestic leagues and cups to international club competitions and the longstanding rivalries and rituals that come with weekends being reserved for domestic football.”

“The Premier League reiterates its commitment to the clear principles of open competition that underpin the success of domestic and international club competitions,” it concluded.