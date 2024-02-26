Everton win appeal, PL points deduction now reduced to six

Everton have had their points deduction for a breach of the Premier League's profitability and sustainability rules reduced to six points from 10, the club and the Premier League said on Monday.

Everton were docked points with immediate effect in November after being found to have breached profitability and sustainability rules (PSR) relating to losses.

The points deduction meant Everton dropped from 14th in the standings into the relegation zone with four points. The club filed an appeal against the initial deduction, which they labelled "wholly disproportionate and unjust".