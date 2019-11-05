Everton's Gomes has ankle surgery after horrific injury

Everton midfielder Andre Gomes on Monday underwent ankle surgery, with the club saying the procedure to repair a fracture-dislocation went "extremely well".

The Portugal international suffered the shocking injury when he fell awkwardly following a challenge from Tottenham's Son Heung-min in Sunday's 1-1 draw at Goodison Park.

"Everton Football Club can confirm Andre Gomes underwent surgery to repair a fracture-dislocation to his right ankle earlier today and the procedure went extremely well," a club statement said.

It added: "The 26-year-old is expected to make a full recovery."

Spurs are expected to lodge an appeal against the red card shown to Son by referee Martin Atkinson.