Everton's Gomes has ankle surgery after horrific injury

AFP
AFP, London,
  • Nov 05 2019, 08:01am ist
  • updated: Nov 05 2019, 08:01am ist
Everton's Andre Gomes is stretchered off after sustaining an injury. Reuters file photo

Everton midfielder Andre Gomes on Monday underwent ankle surgery, with the club saying the procedure to repair a fracture-dislocation went "extremely well".

The Portugal international suffered the shocking injury when he fell awkwardly following a challenge from Tottenham's Son Heung-min in Sunday's 1-1 draw at Goodison Park.

"Everton Football Club can confirm Andre Gomes underwent surgery to repair a fracture-dislocation to his right ankle earlier today and the procedure went extremely well," a club statement said.

It added: "The 26-year-old is expected to make a full recovery."

Spurs are expected to lodge an appeal against the red card shown to Son by referee Martin Atkinson. 

English Premier League
everton
Comments (+)
 