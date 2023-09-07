How Taylor Swift fans helped Jude Bellingham overtake Alejandro Balde for 2023 Golden Boy award

Real Madrid's hot summer signing Jude Bellingham was in a tight race for the 2023 Golden Boy Award, a prize given to the best under-21 football player, with Barcelona's Alejandro Balde.

All this changed when Taylor Swift fans decided to give the young English star a lift.

Initially, Balde was in the lead with 43 per cent of the votes while Bellingham only had 30 per cent. However, in a matter of minutes the Englishman reportedly received 100,000 new votes.

This sudden swing in Balde's fortune supposedly was the fallout of an earlier comment that the young full-back had made about Taylor Swift's music, where he reportedly told Mundo Deportivo that he 'didn't like' the American pop star's songs.