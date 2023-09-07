How Taylor Swift fans helped Jude Bellingham overtake Alejandro Balde for 2023 Golden Boy award

Real Madrid's hot summer signing Jude Bellingham was in a tight race for the 2023 Golden Boy Award, a prize given to the best under-21 football player, with Barcelona's Alejandro Balde.
All this changed when Taylor Swift fans decided to give the young English star a lift.
Initially, Balde was in the lead with 43 per cent of the votes while Bellingham only had 30 per cent. However, in a matter of minutes the Englishman reportedly received 100,000 new votes.
This sudden swing in Balde's fortune supposedly was the fallout of an earlier comment that the young full-back had made about Taylor Swift's music, where he reportedly told Mundo Deportivo that he 'didn't like' the American pop star's songs.
"Do I like Taylor Swift? No, I don't like her music", Balde had reportedly said.
An individual on X (formerly Twitter) dug up the comment and riled Swifties (Taylor Swift fans) saying "we can’t let this Balde guy win the golden boy award".
After the post went viral, at the end of polling, Bellingham rested at a comfortable 49.5 per cent while Balde only managed 27.5 per cent.
The award is given by Italian sports publication Tuttosport and the list is compiled by a panel of experts, the publication claims. Previous winners of the award include the likes of Wayne Rooney and Lionel Messi.
Thus far with the Los Blancos, the 20-year-old Bellingham has managed five goals and an assist in his debut season.
The 19-year-old Balde, who has often contributed to Barcelona's wins as a left-back, has not yet managed to find the back of the net this season.