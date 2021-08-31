Ex-Argentina goalkeeper and World Cup winner Fillol hospitalised with Covid-19

Argentina's 1978 World Cup winner Ubaldo Fillol said late on Monday he is in hospital after contracting coronavirus.

Former goalkeeper Fillol, 71, played 56 games for his country and won the Argentinian league title with River Plate seven times.

'El Pato' tested positive for the virus last week and had been isolating in his home in San Miguel del Monte, 100km south of Buenos Aires.

"For those who ask about my state of health, I tell you that this afternoon I am being admitted to clinic in the capital to be a little more controlled," he posted on Twitter.

"It was not going well and as a precaution this decision was made. Thank you all for the concern and the good vibes. Take care," he added.