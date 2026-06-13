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Ex-Canadian PM Justin Trudeau watches World Cup opener in US, not Canada

It was at the festival that Perry took part in an onstage conversation with People and let ⁠her feelings ⁠for Trudeau be known.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 17:06 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 17:06 IST
FootballSports NewsCanadaJustin TrudeauKaty Perry

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