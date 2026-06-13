Ex-Canadian PM Justin Trudeau watches World Cup opener in US, not Canada

<p>Justin Trudeau, the former prime minister of Canada, chose love over country on the opening day of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fifa">2026 World Cup</a>.</p><p>On Friday night, Trudeau was in Inglewood, Calif., where he watched the United States defeat Paraguay 4-1. Earlier in the day, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/canada">Canada</a> played Bosnia and Herzegovina to a 1-1 draw in Toronto.</p><p>So why did he make that choice?</p>.FIFA World Cup 2026 | Canada rally for draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina in home opener.<p>Clearly as a show of support for his girlfriend, singer Katy Perry, who was part of the pre-match opening ceremony in Inglewood. After the performance, the two watched the match from a box, holding hands.</p><p>Trudeau, 54, and Perry, 41, went on their first date last July and were a couple by fall. Around the first of the year, Perry made the relationship official on social media.</p><p>Last week, Trudeau and Perry walked their first red carpet together at the Tribeca Festival for the debut of her film, "Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour - Live from Paris."</p><p>It was at the festival that Perry took part in an onstage conversation with People and let her feelings for Trudeau be known, calling him "the love of my life."</p><p>"I feel like a more grounded person in so many aspects of my life," she said. "I am very in love."</p><p>Trudeau's lack of attendance in Toronto unsettled some Canadians on social media, who said that since he was prime minister when Canada was named a co- host of the North American World Cup, he should have been on hand.</p>