Ex-Spanish football governing body chief Rubiales banned for three years over kiss scandal

Luis Rubiales, the former president of the Spanish Football Association (RFEF), has been banned from all football-related activities for three years, world soccer's ruling body said on Monday.

The suspension was imposed following the allegedly non-consensual kiss Rubiales gave to Spain player Jenni Hermoso after this year's Women's World Cup final in which Spain beat England.

The "kiss-gate" scandal completely overshadowed what was a momentous moment for Spanish women's soccer and blew up into a sexism storm that attracted global headlines.